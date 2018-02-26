× 16-year-old male dies in single-vehicle crash in Lebanon Co.

BETHEL TWP., Lebanon County — A 16-year-old male died Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Lebanon County.

The crash occurred in the area of the 700 block of Mountain Drive around 2:32 p.m.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the male lost control of his vehicle while traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed and exited the south side of the roadway. The driver, of Fredericksburg, then attempted to regain control as it re-entered the roadway but instead, the vehicle rotated counter-clockwise and overturned.

The vehicle completed three rolls before coming to final rest on its roof across both lanes of Mountain Drive, police say. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over and suffered fatal injuries, police add.