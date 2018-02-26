× Barnstormers add former Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year and a veteran right-hander to their staff

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Barnstormers have officially added a pair of arms to their pitching staff, signing former Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Jonathan Albaladejo and veteran right-hander Brooks Hall, the team announced Monday.

The new additions increase the number of signed players to 21 with seven weeks left before spring training begins. Lancaster has nine position players and 12 pitchers on its roster.

Albaladejo, 35, spent the last two seasons with the Bridgeport Bluefish. He was picked up by Lancaster in a player draft after the Bridgeport franchise dissolved. Albaladejo went 7-6 with a 4.44 earned run average in 16 starts with the Bluefish last season before joining the New York Mets organization in late July. He went 2-4 with the Mets’ Class AAA affiliate in Las Vegas, firing a complete game in his final start on Labor Day.

In 2016, Albaladejo went 15-6 with a 4.07 ERA and a league-record 164 strikeouts with Bridgeport. He walked 34 batters in 28 starts.

A former Major Leaguer, Albaladejo has had stints with the Washington Nationals, the New York Yankees and the Arizona Diamondbacks. His last appearance in the majors came in 2012. He is 6-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 66 Major League appearances.

“Albaladejo is a veteran that has been great in our league,” said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples in a press release announcing the signing. “He can go deep into games and just knows how to pitch. We will also depend on him to be one of the leaders in our locker room.”

This will be the first Atlantic League stint for Hall, 27.

The right-hander was a fourth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2009. He is a career minor-leaguer who has started 100 games in 157 appearances. He has a 36-35 career record and has walked just 194 batters in 624.1 career innings.

“Hall has been a teammate with several of the guys who have played here before,” said Peeples. “I have heard nothing but great things about him. We are going to rely on him to be a starter that can go deep into games.”