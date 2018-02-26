Bright skies and mild readings in the 50s Tuesday

MILD END TO FEBRUARY

As high pressure builds across the area, skies clear through evening. Temperatures drop through the 40s. Expect sunny skies, and afternoon readings in the middle 50s Tuesday. Clouds quickly diminish sunshine on Wednesday. A stray shower is possible during the evening. Chances are mainly in the west. Readings are still mild in the middle and upper 50s. More widespread rain is here for Thursday with the next low pressure system tracking right through the area. Friday morning rush hour is wet with showers sticking around for the early half of the day. Temperatures are chillier and stay in the 40s. The winds pick up Friday behind our departing system and stay breezy through the start of the weekend.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A chilly breeze keeps temperatures in the 40s Saturday. Plenty of clouds mix in and out of sunshine too. High pressure brings calmer conditions for Sunday. More sunshine is expected but does little to warm us up. Highs are again in the lower and middle 40s. Bright skies continue for Monday and help to boost temperatures closer to 50 degrees.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist