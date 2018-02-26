Central York students return to school following threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Students in the Central York School District returned to school on Monday morning after being off for three days last week due to threats.

On Sunday night, authorities announced they know who is responsible for making the threats. They say it was a middle school student and terroristic threat charges are pending.

Central York school officials say there will be increased security on Monday. They are not allowing students to bring backpacks.

Central York School District will host a town hall discussion for parents to talk about safety on Wednesday night at 6:30 at the High School.