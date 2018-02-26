× Director Kevin Smith recovering after ‘massive’ heart attack

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is recovering after a brush with death Sunday night.

The writer and director said Sunday in a post on his Facebook page that he suffered a “massive” heart attack during an appearance in Glendale, California.

“If I hadn’t canceled the second show to go to the hospital, the Doc says I would have died tonight,” Smith said in his post.

“The doctor who saved my life at the Glendale hospital told me I had a 100 percent blockage of my LAD artery (also known as the widowmaker because when it goes, you’re a goner),” Smith wrote.

The director of hit films like “Clerks,” “Mallrats, “Chasing Amy,” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” is 47 years old. He wrote that the experience will lead to some lifestyle changes (“Maybe it’s time to go vegan,” he mused), but said he was surprised at how calm he was during the experience.

“Death was always the thing I was most terrified of in life,” he wrote. “When the time came, I never imagined I’d ever be able to die with dignity — I assumed I’d die screaming, like my Dad (who lost his life to a massive heart attack).

“But even as they cut into my groin to slip a stent into the lethal Widow-Maker, I was filled with a sense of calm. I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am. I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad.

“But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content. Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me — and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil. But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it.”

“I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures — how could I be (crappy) about finally paying the tab.”

“But for now, I’m still above ground,” Smith said in a tweet.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018