Dover man accused of threatening coworker with 'mass shooting'

DOVER, York County — A 19-year-old Dover man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a co-worker, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Allen Houseal, 19, of North Main Street, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment, police say. He allegedly told a coworker on Saturday that “he could start the next mass shooting,” and then allegedly said he would not shoot the coworker, but “would only shoot one of the other employees,” police say.

Houseal works at a Weis Markets store on the 2800 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. He allegedly made the threat at 8:45 p.m.

He was taken into custoday at his home the next day and was transported to Central Booking for arraignment, police say.