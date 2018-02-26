× Dover woman facing charges after allegedly threatening to “burn” Dover Elementary down

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Dover woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to “burn the school down.”

Daniell Price, 36, is facing terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and harassment charges for the incident.

On February 23 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Dover Elementary School in the 100 block of E. Canal Street in Dover Borough.

Upon arrival, police found Price in the school’s office yelling at a loud volume.

Police learned that Price was unhappy after the school’s handling of a disciplinary issue with a teacher, and continued to yell even after police arrival.

According to the school’s principal, Price had arrived at the school to speak about an incident involving a teacher.

At one point, Price began leaning over a secretary’s desk and yelling about something that a secretary had said.

According to the criminal complaint, Price’s friend pulled her back from the counter.

During her outburst, Price allegedly yelled, “I’m going to sell my house and my $5,000 dog and burn the school down.”

Upon speaking with police, Price admitted that she had said something about burning the school, but claimed that she had meant she would “sell her possessions, hire a lawyer, and sue the school.”

Price was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking.