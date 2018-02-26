× Ersan Ilyasova expected to sign with Philadelphia 76ers after buyout from Atlanta Hawks

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to bring back a familiar face.

F Ersan Ilyasova is expected to rejoin the Sixers after his buyout from the Atlanta Hawks is complete, according to sources.

So far in 46 games with the Hawks this season, Ilyasova is averaging 10.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds per game.

Known for his three-point shooting, Ilyasova is hitting nearly 36% of his three-pointers this season.

After serving as a starter for much of the 2016-2017 season for the Sixers, the team traded him to Atlanta to allow F Dario Saric to get more playing time down the stretch.

Now, Ilyasova is expected to return to the team in a bench role, serving as Saric’s backup and provide more three-point shooting off the bench.