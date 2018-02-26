× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tonight’s District 3 playoff schedule

The District 3 boys and girls high school basketball playoffs continue with a full slate of semifinal and consolation round games tonight at Hershey’s Giant Center and other sites across the midstate.

Here’s tonight’s schedule:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

No. 5 Elizabethtown (19-6) vs. No. 3 Central York (21-4), 4 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center

No. 8 Wilson (16-8) vs. No. 4 Central Dauphin (15-5), 5 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A Consolation Semifinals

No. 1 Manheim Township vs. No. 5 Dallastown, 6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

No. 10 Penn Manor vs. No. 6 Cedar Cliff, 7:30 p.m. at Warwick HS

BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

No. 10 William Penn (15-9) vs. No. 3 Northeastern (24-2), 7 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center

No. 8 Lower Dauphin (19-5) vs. No. 5 Milton Hershey (21-3), 8:30 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 5A Upper Bracket Consolation Semifinals

No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg vs. No. 13 Garden Spot, 6 p.m. at Warwick HS

No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim vs. No. 6 Hershey, 7:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley HS

Class 5A 9th-place Consolation Semifinals

No. 9 Ephrata vs. No. 12 Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

No. 7 New Oxford vs. No. 14 Conrad Weiser, 8 p.m. at Lebanon HS

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Berks Catholic (24-2) vs. No. 3 Middletown (16-6), 6:30 p.m. at Penn Manor HS

No. 9 Bishop McDevitt (13-11) vs. No. 4 Kennard-Dale (19-6), 8 p.m. at Penn Manor HS

Class 4A Consolation Semifinals

No. 1 Lancaster Catholic vs. No. 5 Littlestown, 6 p.m. at East Pennsboro HS

No. 7 Northern Lebanon vs. No. 6 Boiling Springs, 5 p.m. at Lebanon HS

Class 3A 3rd-place Consolation Game

No. 4 Lancaster Mennonite vs. No. 2 Steelton-Highspire, 6:30 p.m. at Lebanon

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Lancaster Country Day (17-6) vs. No. 6 Greenwood (15-8), 6:30 p.m. at Lower Dauphin HS

No. 1 Berks Christian (22-4) vs. No. 4 York Country Day (13-5), 8 p.m. at Lower Dauphin HS

Class 1A Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Lancaster County Christian vs. No. 5 High Point Baptist, 5 p.m. at Penn Manor HS

No. 7 Conestoga Christian vs. No. 3 West Shore Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at Lower Dauphin HS