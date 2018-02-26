× Infant daughter of former Penguin Jordan Staal dies

CAROLINA– The infant daughter of former Pittsburgh Penguin Jordan Staal has died.

Staal, 29, is a current member of the Carolina Hurricanes, but was a fan favorite during his time in Pittsburgh.

According to ESPN, Staal will be away from the Hurricanes after the death of his daughter, Hannah.

Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Hurricanes released this statement via a tweet:

The Carolina Hurricanes today issued the following statement regarding team captain Jordan Staal and his family. pic.twitter.com/Eo4wpXmUBZ — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 25, 2018

The Pittsburgh Penguins responded to this tweet with one of their own: