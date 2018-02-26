Infant daughter of former Penguin Jordan Staal dies

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 22: Jordan Staal #11 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 22, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won the game 5-1 to eliminate the Penguins from the playoffs. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 22: Jordan Staal #11 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2012 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 22, 2012 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won the game 5-1 to eliminate the Penguins from the playoffs. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
CAROLINA– The infant daughter of former Pittsburgh Penguin Jordan Staal has died.
Staal, 29, is a current member of the Carolina Hurricanes, but was a fan favorite during his time in Pittsburgh.
According to ESPN, Staal will be away from the Hurricanes after the death of his daughter, Hannah.
Her cause of death is unknown at this time.
The Hurricanes released this statement via a tweet:
The Pittsburgh Penguins responded to this tweet with one of their own: