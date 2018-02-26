× Lebanon man wanted for sexual abuse of a child

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A Lebanon man is wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

Jose Sierra-Trioche, 39, is facing aggravated indecent assault, sexual abuse of children and corruption of minors among other related charges for the incident.

On January 1, Sierra-Trioche allegedly attempted to record the victim prior to her taking a shower.

He allegedly told the victim to take a shower, but went into the bathroom prior to her taking said shower to hid a cell phone in recording mode in a pile of clothes.

The victim found the phone prior to undressing.

After an investigation, police found that Sierra-Trioche had touched the victim’s genitals inappropriately on numerous occasions.

Now, he is wanted by police, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Sierra-Trioche is known to have ties to both Florida and Puerto Rico.