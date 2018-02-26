× Man accidentally drops food while doing “The Carlton”, proceeds to continue dancing

SACRAMENTO– Sometimes, nothing can stop you from getting your groove on.

That was true for one Sacramento Kings’ fan this weekend.

During one of the in-arena fan cams, the Kings searched their arena for fans doing “The Carlton”, a dance made popular by The Fresh Prince of Bel Air character, Carlton Banks.

The dance, which includes swinging your arms in unison back and forth, can take some coordination.

One fan attempted to do the dance while holding a tray of food, and found that his level of coordination may not be up to par:

However, that didn’t stop him from getting his dance on!