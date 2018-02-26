× Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins State Championship 11 days after school shooting

FLORIDA– The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team has completed a run to the state title just 11 days after a school shooting claimed the lives of 17.

Sports anchor Andrew McDevitt tweeted this photo of the team with their medals:

Entering the day as the bottom seed, the Marjory #StonemanDouglas hockey team has pulled off the unthinkable, rallying to win two games, in commanding fashion, to become State Champs!!! Hear from them tonight on @ABC7SWFL and @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/EL2nlZ0ua9 — Andrew McDevitt (@AMcDevittTV) February 25, 2018

According to FOXNews, Marjory Stoneman Douglas came into the tournament as the last seed in the four-team bracket and pulled off two upsets to win the Tier I statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida state title.

A member of the team, Jesse Guttenberg, lost his sister Jaime in the Feb. 14 shooting.

The high school is set to reopen on Wednesday.