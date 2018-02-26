Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team wins State Championship 11 days after school shooting

Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, February 25, 2018 during an open house as parents and students returned to the school for the first time since 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at the school in Parkland on February 14, 2018. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)
FLORIDA– The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hockey team has completed a run to the state title just 11 days after a school shooting claimed the lives of 17.
Sports anchor Andrew McDevitt tweeted this photo of the team with their medals:
According to FOXNews, Marjory Stoneman Douglas came into the tournament as the last seed in the four-team bracket and pulled off two upsets to win the Tier I statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida state title.
A member of the team, Jesse Guttenberg, lost his sister Jaime in the Feb. 14 shooting.
The high school is set to reopen on Wednesday.