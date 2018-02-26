× Orioles sign Pedro Alvarez to minor league deal

BALTIMORE– The Baltimore Orioles have brought back 1B Pedro Alvarez on a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training.

Alvarez, 31, is looking to find his way onto the Orioles’ roster for the third straight season.

Serving as a backup option at third base, first base and designated hitter, Alvarez only played 14 games with the team last year after spending most of the season at AAA.

In total, Alvarez hit .313 with 1 HR and 4 RBI’s in 2017. At AAA, Alvarez launched 26 HR’s before receiving his call up.

In more consistent action in 2016, Alvarez hit .249 with 22 HR’s and 49 RBI’s for the Orioles.

He will be looking to carve out his own role on the Orioles’ roster in 2018.