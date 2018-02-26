× PennDOT to distribute nearly $11.5 million to fund statewide safety projects

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will distribute nearly $11.5 million in Automated Red Light Enforcement funding to 35 municipalities statewide to fund 41 safety projects.

Three of the projects are slated for municipalities in Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

“This program helps communities across the state make investments in traffic flow and safety,” Wolf said in a press release announcing the funding. “These improvements complement the many road, bridge, and multimodal projects happening in Pennsylvania.”

Under state law, fines from red light violations at 30 intersections in Philadelphia supply the grant funding. Pennsylvania’s ARLE program aims to improve safety at signalized intersections by providing automated enforcement at locations where data shows red-light running has been an issue.

The law specifies that projects improving safety, enhancing mobility and reducing congestion can be considered for funding. Municipalities submitted more than 143 applications, totaling over $34 million in requests.

Projects were selected by an eight-member committee based on criteria such as benefits and effectiveness, cost, local and regional impact, and cost sharing.

This investment brings the total dollars awarded through the ARLE funding program since 2010 to $62.87 million, funding 366 safety projects.

The approved projects include:

Cumberland County:

Mechanicsburg Borough — $60,000 to improve safety by re-timing traffic signals at seven intersections and upgrading LED modules at 10 intersections within Mechanicsburg Borough.

Dauphin County: