PennDOT will perform line-painting operations on portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced plans for line painting work on a stretch of Interstate 81 between Exit 57 (Route 114) and Exit 59 (Route 581) in Cumberland County on Tuesday.

The work will start as early as 11 a.m. and continue through mid-to-late afternoon, PennDOT says. Motorists in the area should expect to encounter lane restrictions and a slow-moving painting operation in one or both directions of the Interstate, and allow for extra time.

The intent is to finish the painting operation before the late afternoon commuter rush hour, but it is possible that the operation may take longer to wrap up, PennDOT says.

The portion of I-81 between Exits 57 and 59 was widened to three lanes last fall in a construction project that started in the fall of 2016. The project will be finished this spring after the blacktop pavement is milled and repaved. More durable pavement markings will then be applied to the roadway.