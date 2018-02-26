× Perry County couple pleads guilty to felony child pornography charges

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– A Perry County couple have struck an agreement to plead guilty to felony charges that they produced child pornography.

In April 2017, police charged with Betty Jo Eckenberger, 32, and James Eckenberger, 43 for taking nude photos of an 8-year-old girl while baby sitting.

According to police, the incident occurred in 2010, but the investigation began in March 2016 when the girl told officials at the Children’s Resource Center in Harrisburg that Eckenberger had allegedly taken pictures of her as she got out of the shower and showed them to a man.

The plea agreements require each Eckenberger to plead guilty to a charge of use of a minor to produce child porn.

That charge alone carries up to 30-year prison term and a $250,000 fine, with the minimum prison term set for 15 years.

The plea agreements won’t become final unless they are approved by U.S. Middle District Judge Yvette Kane.

