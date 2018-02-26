Phillies IF Will Middlebrooks breaks leg, pledges to return
PHILADELPHIA– Philadelphia Phillies IF Will Middlebrooks suffered a broken leg during a Spring Training game on Saturday.
Middlebrooks, 29, was looking to make the team’s roster as a backup infielder after being a non-roster invitee to Spring Training.
He was playing third base when he drifted back while attempting to catch a pop fly, and appeared to get his leg caught under Phillies’ left fielder Andrew Pullin.
Middlebrooks writhed in pain before leaving the field on a cart.
The Phillies posted this video of comments on the injury by manager Gabe Kapler and Middlebrooks, as well as the play itself:
Middlebrooks tweeted out this message as well:
After playing only 32 games in the Majors in 2016 and 2017, Middlebrooks will face a long road back, and his timetable is unknown at this time.