Phillies IF Will Middlebrooks breaks leg, pledges to return

CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Will Middlebrooks #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait on February 20, 2018 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– Philadelphia Phillies IF Will Middlebrooks suffered a broken leg during a Spring Training game on Saturday.

Middlebrooks, 29, was looking to make the team’s roster as a backup infielder after being a non-roster invitee to Spring Training.

He was playing third base when he drifted back while attempting to catch a pop fly, and appeared to get his leg caught under Phillies’ left fielder Andrew Pullin.

Middlebrooks writhed in pain before leaving the field on a cart.

The Phillies posted this video of comments on the injury by manager Gabe Kapler and Middlebrooks, as well as the play itself:

Middlebrooks tweeted out this message as well:

After playing only 32 games in the Majors in 2016 and 2017, Middlebrooks will face a long road back, and his timetable is unknown at this time.

