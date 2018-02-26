× Phillies IF Will Middlebrooks breaks leg, pledges to return

PHILADELPHIA– Philadelphia Phillies IF Will Middlebrooks suffered a broken leg during a Spring Training game on Saturday.

Middlebrooks, 29, was looking to make the team’s roster as a backup infielder after being a non-roster invitee to Spring Training.

He was playing third base when he drifted back while attempting to catch a pop fly, and appeared to get his leg caught under Phillies’ left fielder Andrew Pullin.

Middlebrooks writhed in pain before leaving the field on a cart.

The Phillies posted this video of comments on the injury by manager Gabe Kapler and Middlebrooks, as well as the play itself:

Middlebrooks tweeted out this message as well:

I just want to take a sec to thank everyone for the outpouring of support… really tough time for me, but it will pass. I can’t wait to get back on the field with this squad… there’s definitely something very special happening in our clubhouse. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 25, 2018

After playing only 32 games in the Majors in 2016 and 2017, Middlebrooks will face a long road back, and his timetable is unknown at this time.