Phillies name Aaron Nola Opening Day starter

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies are handing the reins of a young rotation over to a pitcher they hope blossoms into their ace.

The team has named Aaron Nola its Opening Day Starter, and he will face the Atlanta Braves on March 29.

Nola, 24, is coming off his best season as a pro, starting 27 games with a 3.54 ERA. He struck out 184 batters in 168 innings.

The Phillies opted to go with former P Jeremy Hellickson for the Opening Day start the past two seasons, but after trading Hellickson last year, Nola ascended as the team’s top rotation option.

The Phillies kick off the season on the road against the Braves on March 29 at 4:10 p.m.