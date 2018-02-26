× Pirates sign reliever Kevin Siegrist to minor league deal

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding a left-handed relief option to their bullpen.

P Kevin Siegrist has reached a minor league deal with the team that includes an invitation to Spring Training.

Previously, Siegrist pitched for the division rival St. Louis Cardinals before finishing 2017 in a Philadelphia Phillies’ uniform.

The reliever had put together solid years in 2015 and 2016 before faltering last season, totaling a 4.81 ERA and 43 strike outs in 46 appearances.

With a career ERA of 3.04, the Pirates are hoping that Siegrist can find his stride in Pittsburgh this season.