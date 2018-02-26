Pirates sign reliever Kevin Siegrist to minor league deal

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: Reliever Kevin Siegrist #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the ninth inning of an MLB baseball game against the New York Mets on July 17, 2017 at CitiField in the Queens borough of New York City. Cardinals won 6-3. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding a left-handed relief option to their bullpen.

P Kevin Siegrist has reached a minor league deal with the team that includes an invitation to Spring Training.

Previously, Siegrist pitched for the division rival St. Louis Cardinals before finishing 2017 in a Philadelphia Phillies’ uniform.

The reliever had put together solid years in 2015 and 2016 before faltering last season, totaling a 4.81 ERA and 43 strike outs in 46 appearances.

With a career ERA of 3.04, the Pirates are hoping that Siegrist can find his stride in Pittsburgh this season.

