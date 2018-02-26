× Police investigating two weekend burglaries at same Adams County laundromat

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating two burglaries that occurred at the same laundromat in the matter of two days.

The first burglary occurred on February 23 at approximately 4:00 a.m. at Suzi Suds Laundromat in the 300 block of Lincolnway East.

During this burglary, the suspect broke open one of the machines and took $20 to $30 worth of quarters before leaving the building.

The second burglary was around 4:04 a.m. on February 25.

During that attempt, the suspect forced open the office door, but didn’t take anything because he was scared away from a customer entering the store.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25-35 years-old. He was wearing a dark hooded-sweatshirt with a dark baseball cap and drove a dark-colored Volkswagen.

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department is requesting the public’s help in this investigation. If anyone has any information, contact Patrolman Darryl Keller at 717-624-1614 at ext. (202) or by email at dkeller@earpd.org.