Police seek man involved in armed home-invasion robbery in Dauphin Co.

WEST HANOVER TWP., Dauphin County — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 25-year-old man involved in an armed home-invasion robbery Monday.

Vincent Crockenberg, who left Keystone Correctional Facility on February 18 and didn’t return, entered a home in the 7200 block of Linglestown Road. When the resident returned home, Crockenberg pointed a small handgun at the victim and demanded money, according to State Police.

Crockenberg then fled the residence with cash and a handgun. He is wanted on a number of charges — some include burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Anyone with information on Crockenberg’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police – Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.