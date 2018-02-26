Police seek suspect who attempted to rob Weis Markets in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect who attempted to rob Weis Markets in Camp Hill.

Police responded to the food retailer, located on Lowther Road, around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the suspect — pictured to the right — told the clerk at checkout to empty the cash drawer into his backpack. The clerk then secured the drawer and walked away, police say. The suspect then left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. You can also contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477 or send them an email here.