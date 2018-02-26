Sunshine and drier conditions expected for the final few days of February

DRY START TO THE WEEK: Clouds linger in the wake of Sunday’s weather system, but skies turn brighter by the afternoon. In the meantime, there are some hazy and foggy spots, especially along the eastern half of the region, but that should clear out fast and early as drier air works into the region. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to lower 40s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, clouds start to exit and leave behind plenty of sunshine. There’s a light breeze, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The overnight period is clear and quiet. Expect overnight temperatures to dip into the lower to middle 30s. Tuesday brings plentiful sunshine to the region, and it’s a bit milder of a day. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase fast as the next storm system approaches. Skies are mostly cloudy by the afternoon, but a few showers should hold off until the evening hours. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: It’s a return to damp conditions for the first couple days of March. There’s likely some dry time to start on Thursday after a few overnight showers, but rain should return by the afternoon. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday is a chillier day, and the shower chances linger. Afternoon temperatures are in the 40s. It’s breezy too, helping add to the chilly feel.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: ​The weekend looks much brighter, and temperatures remain a bit above average for this time of year. There’s plentiful sunshine on Saturday, with perhaps some afternoon passing clouds. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. The sunshine continues on Sunday, and temperatures are a touch higher. Readings reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Have a great Monday!