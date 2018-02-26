× Threatening comment leads to arrest of Eastern York HS student

YORK COUNTY — An Eastern York High School student was arrested Monday after he allegedly made a threatening comment about shooting up the school to other students.

The administration learned of the incident from an anonymous tip submitted through the SafeSchool Alert System, according to a letter issued by the Eastern York School District.

An investigation by Lower Windsor Township Police led to the student’s apprehension after dismissal, the letter reads. At no point during the day were students or staff in any danger.

The SafeSchool Alert System allows anyone to report incidents via text, email, or phone. Reports can be submitted online at http://1340.alert1.us; via text or voice message to: 717-478-7052; or emailed to 1340@alert1.us.