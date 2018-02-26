U.S. Marshals Service arrest second suspect in ’16 killing of Frank Whitlock

HARRISBURG — The second suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in Harrisburg in July 2016 was arrested Monday in North Carolina, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kurt Tasker, 28, was apprehended around 3 p.m. at a home in Statesville, North Carolina. The U.S. Marshals Service pursued leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Virginia before receiving information in late January that Tasker was in North Carolina.

Tasker and Vernon King — who was arrested by members of the fugitive task force in Philadelphia in July 2017 — allegedly shot and killed Frank Whitlock on July 16, 2016 at the intersection of Crescent and Hunters Streets in Harrisburg.

An arrest warrant for Tasker was issued a week after the killing. The U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend him when attempts to find Tasker in Harrisburg by the city’s police department were unsuccessful. In addition to the homicide charge, the warrant charged Tasker with illegal firearms possession, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy.

Tasker remains in custody in North Carolina, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Marshals Service worked jointly with officers from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, the Dauphin County Adult Probation Office, the Swatara Township Police Department, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department and the York City Police Department.