York man accused of choking his mother during an argument

YORK — A 33-year-old York man is facing charges after allegedly placing his mother in a choke hold during an argument last week.

Jason Leo Kim, of Shawna Avenue, was charged with simple assault and strangulation in the incident, which occurred at 12:47 p.m. on the 800 block of Heritage Hill Drive. York police say they were called to the residence for the report of a woman screaming. The caller advised that they lived in the same building and, after investigating the noise, found the victim on the floor. Kim was also present, police say, but left the scene in his vehicle before police arrived.

An officer found Kim driving south on Chambers Road a few minutes later, and told Kim to return to the residence, according to the criminal complaint. Kim complied.

In an interview with police, the victim reported that the incident began when she and Kim had an argument over the phone. Shortly after ending the phone call, Kim allegedly entered the victim’s residence, paced around for a few seconds, and then wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck, placing her in a chokehold and twisting her head, the victim told police.

The victim said Kim lifter her off the ground while maintaining the choke hold. The victim began having trouble breathing, and told police she thought Kim was going to kill her.

Kim eventually released the hold, and the victim yelled for help, police say.

According to police, Kim admitted to putting the victim, his mother, in a chokehold. He said he released her when he realized she could not breathe, police say.

Kim was taken into custody and transported to Central Booking for arraignment.