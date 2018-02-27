× Appearance by Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks highlights grand opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lancaster this weekend

LANCASTER — An appearance by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, a skills challenge for kids, and a handful of Mystery Gift Card giveaways are among the special events planned for the grand opening of Dick’s Sporting Goods this weekend in the Shoppes at Belmont at 1587 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster.

Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Lancaster location is one of four new nationwide store openings planned by the company, which has 725 stores in 47 states, according to a press release.

Lancaster’s Grand Opening festivities will run Friday through Sunday.

On Friday, the first 100 people in line at the store will receive a free Second Skin short-sleeve training shirt, valued at $25.

Saturday’s big event is the Ready, Set Roll Challenge for kids ages 6-15. Participants will be challenged in drills that measure agility, strength and speed, with prizes going to those who complete it. The challenge will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

Hicks will appear at the store Sunday from 1:30-3 p.m. Wrist bands will be required for those who attend the appearance.

There are several other giveaways and prizes that will be available during the three-day grand opening celebration.