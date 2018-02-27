× Capitals acquire pair of defensemen before NHL Trade Deadline

WASHINGTON– The Washington Capitals have boosted their blue line for the stretch run of the season.

The team acquired a pair of defensemen in two separate deals before the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Capitals acquired D Michal Kempny from the Chicago Blackhawks for a third round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Two days later, the team acquired D Jakub Jerabek from the Montreal Canadiens for a fifth round pick in next year’s draft.

Kempny, 27, is in the midst of his second NHL season and has one goal and six assists. He is a +13 so far this season, meaning there have been 13 more goals scored when he’s on the ice compared to goals allowed.

Jerabek, 26, is in his rookie season and has only played 25 games with limited results, including one goal and three assists.

Both players are expected to add depth for the Capitals’ run into the playoffs.