Chambersburg man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

CHAMBERSBURG — A 31-year-old Chambersburg man was arrested earlier this month for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, according to Chambersburg police.

Paulino Hernandez-Bautista is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With a Child, and Indecent Assault, police say. He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl over the course of about a year, according to police.

He was arraigned and committed to Franklin County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.