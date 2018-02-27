× Chester-based company pays for three billboards in Cleveland to persuade LeBron James to come to Philadelphia

CLEVELAND– The push for LeBron James to “complete the process” for the Philadelphia 76ers is on.

At least, that’s what a billboard within seven miles of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home arena says.

According to ESPN, a Chester-based company called Power Home Remodeling has paid for three billboards along Interstate 480 close to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The first billboard features a starting lineup shot of what the Philadelphia 76ers would look like if James joined the team once he becomes an unrestricted free agent on June 30 at midnight. For added effect, the billboard features a crown over James #23.

The second billboard reads “Complete The Process”, which is a play on the “Trust The Process” slogan the Sixers’ recent years and teams have preached while on the way back to contention.

The final billboard reads “#PhillyWantsLeBron”, which could be a way to get that hashtag trending on social media.

ESPN’s Darrell Rovell shared pictures of the billboards on Twitter:

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

The buzz about James thinking about joining the Sixers has been growing over the past several weeks, with G Ben Simmons posting this photo on Instagram with the caption “June 30 midnight”, which is when NBA Free Agency begins:

June 30th Midnight 👀🤟🏽#KLUTCH A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Feb 18, 2018 at 9:53am PST

A few weeks ago, James posted this photo on his Snapchat account after playing with the Sixers on NBA 2K18:

Even LeBron can’t resist using the Sixers on 2K pic.twitter.com/F5vxg9oRCn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2018

Even last off season, James was photographed with Simmons after working out, and posted this picture after the two faced off earlier this season:

Currently, the Sixers are sitting at seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-36 record, only 1.5 games behind the Cavaliers.