De Tore’s DIY: Making homemade sweet treats for your pets

We’re making sweet treats for your pets tonight for De Tore’s DIY.

Jackie De Tore and Maryann Gieman from Just Four Dogs & Cats Pet Bakery are making homemade pet treats with items you already have in your home.

Recipes:

Peanut butter & pumpkin (no bake):

½ cup all natural peanut butter

1 cup pure pumpkin

2 cups old fashioned oats

Mix all the ingredients together

Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes

Take out of fridge and roll into balls

Store in fridge for 3-5 days or freeze to last long

Peanut Butter Chews:

1 cup old fashioned oaks (cooked according to package)

½ cup all natural peanut butter

1 cup oat flour (you can use a food processor or blender for this)

*Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mix all ingredients together

Roll out onto a lightly floured surface.

Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters

Place onto parchment lined cookie sheet

Bake at 250 degrees for 35 minutes or until lightly browned

Store in refrigerator for 3-5 days or freeze to last longer

Apple & Oats:

1 cup quick oats

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

1 large egg

*preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mix all ingredients together

Drop by teaspoon onto parchment lined cookie sheet

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until lightly browned

Store in refrigerator for 3-5 days or freeze to last longer

Any suggestions on what we should try next? Email Jackie at Jdetore@fox43.com or send her a message on Facebook.