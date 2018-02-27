De Tore’s DIY: Making homemade sweet treats for your pets

We’re making sweet treats for your pets tonight for De Tore’s DIY.
Jackie De Tore and Maryann Gieman from Just Four Dogs & Cats Pet Bakery are making homemade pet treats with items you already have in your home.
Recipes:
Peanut butter & pumpkin (no bake):
½ cup all natural peanut butter
1 cup pure pumpkin
2 cups old fashioned oats
Mix all the ingredients together
Place in refrigerator for 10 minutes
Take out of fridge and roll into balls
Store in fridge for 3-5 days or freeze to last long
Peanut Butter Chews:
1 cup old fashioned oaks (cooked according to package)
½ cup all natural peanut butter
1 cup oat flour (you can use a food processor or blender for this)
*Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Mix all ingredients together
Roll out onto a lightly floured surface.
Cut into desired shapes using cookie cutters
Place onto parchment lined cookie sheet
Bake at 250 degrees for 35 minutes or until lightly browned
Store in refrigerator for 3-5 days or freeze to last longer
Apple & Oats:
1 cup quick oats
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
1 large egg
*preheat oven to 350 degrees
Mix all ingredients together
Drop by teaspoon onto parchment lined cookie sheet
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until lightly browned
Store in refrigerator for 3-5 days or freeze to last longer
Any suggestions on what we should try next? Email Jackie at Jdetore@fox43.com or send her a message on Facebook.