Despite clouds, it is mild in the 50s Wednesday

MORE RAIN ON THE WAY

Skies are mostly clear through evening and part of the overnight. Then high level clouds return by morning. Temperatures are mild in the 40s before dropping to the lower 30s Wednesday. Despite the clouds thickening through the day, highs are still well above average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A stray shower is possible during the evening north and west of Harrisburg. More widespread rain arrives Thursday afternoon and evening. Wet weather continues into the early part of Friday too. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Thursday, with readings back to more seasonable norms in the lower 40s Friday. As the rain winds down, the breeze increases becoming quite gusty the rest of the evening. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few wet flakes mix in to the north and northwest of Harrisburg.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Drier conditions expected for a couple of days. Clouds are plentiful for Saturday and readings are chilly in the lower and middle 40s. The brisk winds add to the chill. High pressure building overhead calms the breeze, and provides brighter skies for Sunday. Afternoon temperatures are in the middle 40s.

TASTE OF WINTER NEXT WEEK

Monday is sunny and a tad milder near 50 degrees. We’ll have to watch our next system Tuesday, for not only rain, but snow showers. Wet flakes are likely to follow rain showers, as colder air wraps in quickly behind the front. Readings fall back to the 40s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist