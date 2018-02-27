× Eagles’ punter Donnie Jones announces retirement after 14 seasons

PHILADELPHIA– Longtime NFL punter Donnie Jones has announced his retirement from the league after 14 seasons.

Jones, 37, won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles at the beginning of this month, and that will prove to be his last game in an NFL uniform.

Drafted in 2004 in the seventh round, Jones played 214 regular season games, including his last 80 with the Eagles.

Jones won AP All-Pro honors in 2008 and 2009, and is retiring as the Eagles’ all-time leader gross punting average (45.37) and net average (40.5).

He also owns team records for most career punts inside the 20 (138), most single-season punts inside the 20 (34) and best net punting average in a season (41.6).

