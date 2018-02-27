× Flyers add veteran defenseman off waivers

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Flyers made a move on NHL Trade Deadline day, but it wasn’t a trade.

The team added veteran defenseman Johnny Oduya off waivers from the Ottawa Senators.

Oduya, 36, is a 12-year NHL veteran with valuable playoff experience.

He was apart of two Stanley Cup Championship teams with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 and 2015.

This season, Oduya played in 51 games for the Senators, adding four goals and four assists.

However, with 849 career games under his belt, Oduya was brought to Philadelphia for his experience and reliability more than his scoring punch.