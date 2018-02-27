× Front Porch Tea Room in Hallam is up for sale

HALLAM, York County — Hallam’s iconic Front Porch Tea Room is up for sale.

The well-known tea room, located in a 3,410-square-foot, newly renovated Victorian Home on 25 West Market Street, is listed at $430,000 — which includes the business, real estate and furniture, fixtures and equipment. The property also includes landscaped gardens and grounds.

ROCK Commercial Real Estate is representing owners Bonnie and Jack Helm in the sale.

“After an amazing 18 years, we have decided to retire and move closer to our children,” said Bonnie Helm in a press release announcing the business’ for-sale listing. “I will miss all the wonderful customers and friends I have made at the Tea Room, and my fantastic staff will always hold a special place in my heart. The Tea Room has truly been a blessing to me, and I look forward to finding a person who will carry on the tradition.”

Currently rated third in country on TeaMap.com’s Top 500 list, Front Porch Tea Room has been in operation for more than 17 years and has served guests from all 50 states and 53 countries. The Tea Room seats 40, while the gardens accommodate 175 patrons.

The two-story home, situated on .76 acres, was built in 1869 and includes on-site parking for 10. Its location on Route 462 in York County provides convenient access to Route 30 and Interstate 83.