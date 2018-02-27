× Gap man will serve up to 20 years in prison for attempting to strike two deputies with car

GAP, Lancaster County — A 27-year-old Gap man will serve up to 20 years in prison for attempting to strike two deputy sheriffs with his vehicle while attempting to escape a robbery arrest, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Clinton L. Young III pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of disarming a law enforcement officer, one felony count of robbery and other charges.

He will serve 10 to 20 years in prison in accordance with the plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Christine L. Wilson.

Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

On Monday, Young admitted to robbing a Target store in Warwick Township on Sept. 7. A week after the robbery, when deputies tried to arrest him at a Christiana home, Young fled in a car, driving directly at two deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

One deputy fired at the vehicle. No one was struck. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman determined that use of force was justified.

Deputies continued to pursue Young for about three miles before his car became disabled on Noble Road.

There, Young physically confronted a deputy, attempting to take the deputy’s firearm from its holster. Another deputy subdued Young with a Taser.

Lancaster County Detective Andrew Morgan filed charges regarding the incidents with the deputies. Northern Lancaster County Regional police Detective Theresa Stauffer charged Young with the Target robbery.

Young also pleaded guilty to unrelated charges, including retail theft, resisting arrest and drug charges.