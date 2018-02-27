× Garden Spot student escorted off school bus after posting threatening photo on social media

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A Garden Spot High School student was escorted off a school bus Tuesday morning and could face charges after a picture of the student holding a toy gun with a threatening message attached to it on social media, the school district announced in a letter to parents.

School administration was made aware of the photo at 7:13 a.m., the letter from superintendent Dr. Robert M. Hollister said.

While it was clear that the gun was a toy and it was determined that there was no genuine threat, the school’s superintendent and resource officer escorted the student off a school bus, Hollister wrote.

“The student had no weapon or contraband of any kind and was most surprised by our appearance,” Hollister said in the letter. “So no genuine threat, however, two students (one in the picture and one who posted it) are in serious trouble with law enforcement.”

Hollister said another student at the school made administration aware of the social media posting.

The full letter appears below:

