Gov. Wolf orders Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen corrections officer Mark Baserman

HARRISBURG — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and at all Commonwealth facilities in Somerset County to honor Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Sergeant Mark J. Baserman, who died Monday from injuries sustained in an assault by an inmate.

The Commonwealth flag will be lowered Tuesday morning and will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Sergeant Baserman’s interment.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.