× Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth Flag at Half-Staff in honor PA DOC Sergeant Mark Baserman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Capitol Complex and at all Commonwealth facilities in Somerset County to honor Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Sergeant Mark J. Baserman.

Sergeant Baserman passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018. He passed from injuries sustained when an inmate approached and began assaulting him.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, Tuesday, February 27, 2018, until sunset on the day of Sergeant Baserman’s interment. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

SOURCE: Governor’s Office