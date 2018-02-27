× HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: District 3 playoff schedule for tonight, plus last night’s results

The District 3 playoffs continue tonight with a full slate of games, including a quadruple-header at Hershey’s Giant Center.

Two championships will be decided in Hershey today, as Camp Hill faces Steelton-Highspire for the Class 2A girls title and Halifax takes on Millersburg for the Class 2A boys title.

Those games begin at 4 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, in the Giant Center.

Tonight’s other games include:

CLASS 2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Camp Hill (19-4) vs. No. 3 Steelton-Highspire (12-10), 4 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center

CLASS 2A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Halifax (23-2) vs. No. 2 Millersburg (13-11), 5:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center

CLASS 6A BOYS SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Hempfield (22-3) vs. No. 3 Chambersburg (18-4), 7 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center

No. 1 Reading (22-4) vs. No. 5 Manheim Township (19-6), 8:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center

CLASS 5A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Harrisburg (21-4) vs. No. 3 Twin Valley (24-2), 6:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey School

No. 1 Lower Dauphin (23-2) vs. No. 5 Susquehannock (22-4), 8 p.m. at Milton Hershey School

CLASS 4A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (25-0) vs. No. 4 Bishop McDevitt (15-7), 8 p.m. at Manheim Township HS

No. 2 Berks Catholic (20-4) vs. No. 3 Wyomissing (21-3), 7 p.m. at Governor Mifflin IS

CLASS 1A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

No. 2 Linden Hall (17-4) vs. No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (17-6), 5 p.m. at Manheim Township High School

No. 1 Lebanon Catholic (20-6) vs. No. 4 Christian School of York (20-5), 6:30 p.m. at Manheim Township High School

Class 6A Boys Consolation Semifinals

No. 9 Dallastown vs. No. 4 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. at Hershey High School

No. 7 Wilson vs. No. 6 Harrisburg, 5 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School

Class 5A Girls Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Palmyra vs. No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg, 8 p.m. at Warwick High School

No. 7 Solanco vs. No. 6 Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. at Central Dauphin East High School

Class 4A Girls Consolation Semifinals

No. 9 West Perry vs. No. 5 Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m. at Hershey High School

No. 7 York Suburban vs. No. 6 Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m. at West York High School

Class 3A Girls 3rd-Place Game

No. 4 Pequea Valley vs. No. 2 Delone Catholic, 6 p.m. at Warwick High School

Class 1A Girls Consolation Semifinals

No. 8 Greenwood vs. No. 5 Veritas Academy, 6 p.m. at Central Dauphin East High School

No. 7 New Covenant Christian vs. No. 3 Harrisburg Christian, 5 p.m. at Warwick High School

Monday’s Results

CLASS 6A GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Central Dauphin 45, Wilson 41 (OT)

Central York 48, Elizabethtown 37

Class 6A Consolation Semifinals

Dallastown 52, Manheim Township 35

Cedar Cliff 35, Penn Manor 29

CLASS 1A BOYS SEMIFINALS

York Country Day 57, Berks Christian 46

Lancaster Country Day 41, Greenwood 40

Class 1A Boys Consolation Semifinals

High Point Baptist 58, Lancaster County Christian 38

Conestoga Christian 54, West Shore Christian Academy 50

CLASS 3A BOYS 3rd-PLACE GAME

Steelton-Highspire 60, Lancaster Mennonite 59

CLASS 4A BOYS SEMIFINALS

Bishop McDevitt 62, Kennard-Dale 53

Berks Catholic 51, Middletown 33

Class 4A Boys Consolation Semifinals

Lancaster Catholic 64, Littlestown 49

Northern Lebanon 62, Boiling Springs 54

CLASS 5A BOYS SEMIFINALS

Milton Hershey 75, Lower Dauphin 68

William Penn 84, Northeastern 80 (OT)

Class 5A Boys Upper Bracket Consolation Semifinals

Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Garden Spot 53

Hershey 69, Greencastle-Antrim 59

Class 5A Boys 9th-Place Consolation Semifinals

Shippensburg 53, Ephrata 37

New Oxford 71, Conrad Weiser 48