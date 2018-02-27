HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: District 3 playoff schedule for tonight, plus last night’s results
The District 3 playoffs continue tonight with a full slate of games, including a quadruple-header at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Two championships will be decided in Hershey today, as Camp Hill faces Steelton-Highspire for the Class 2A girls title and Halifax takes on Millersburg for the Class 2A boys title.
Those games begin at 4 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, in the Giant Center.
Tonight’s other games include:
CLASS 2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Camp Hill (19-4) vs. No. 3 Steelton-Highspire (12-10), 4 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center
CLASS 2A BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
No. 1 Halifax (23-2) vs. No. 2 Millersburg (13-11), 5:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center
CLASS 6A BOYS SEMIFINALS
No. 2 Hempfield (22-3) vs. No. 3 Chambersburg (18-4), 7 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center
No. 1 Reading (22-4) vs. No. 5 Manheim Township (19-6), 8:30 p.m. in Hershey’s Giant Center
CLASS 5A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
No. 2 Harrisburg (21-4) vs. No. 3 Twin Valley (24-2), 6:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey School
No. 1 Lower Dauphin (23-2) vs. No. 5 Susquehannock (22-4), 8 p.m. at Milton Hershey School
CLASS 4A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (25-0) vs. No. 4 Bishop McDevitt (15-7), 8 p.m. at Manheim Township HS
No. 2 Berks Catholic (20-4) vs. No. 3 Wyomissing (21-3), 7 p.m. at Governor Mifflin IS
CLASS 1A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
No. 2 Linden Hall (17-4) vs. No. 5 Lancaster Country Day (17-6), 5 p.m. at Manheim Township High School
No. 1 Lebanon Catholic (20-6) vs. No. 4 Christian School of York (20-5), 6:30 p.m. at Manheim Township High School
Class 6A Boys Consolation Semifinals
No. 9 Dallastown vs. No. 4 Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m. at Hershey High School
No. 7 Wilson vs. No. 6 Harrisburg, 5 p.m. at Milton Hershey High School
Class 5A Girls Consolation Semifinals
No. 8 Palmyra vs. No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg, 8 p.m. at Warwick High School
No. 7 Solanco vs. No. 6 Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. at Central Dauphin East High School
Class 4A Girls Consolation Semifinals
No. 9 West Perry vs. No. 5 Northern Lebanon, 6 p.m. at Hershey High School
No. 7 York Suburban vs. No. 6 Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m. at West York High School
Class 3A Girls 3rd-Place Game
No. 4 Pequea Valley vs. No. 2 Delone Catholic, 6 p.m. at Warwick High School
Class 1A Girls Consolation Semifinals
No. 8 Greenwood vs. No. 5 Veritas Academy, 6 p.m. at Central Dauphin East High School
No. 7 New Covenant Christian vs. No. 3 Harrisburg Christian, 5 p.m. at Warwick High School
Monday’s Results
CLASS 6A GIRLS SEMIFINALS
Central Dauphin 45, Wilson 41 (OT)
Central York 48, Elizabethtown 37
Class 6A Consolation Semifinals
Dallastown 52, Manheim Township 35
Cedar Cliff 35, Penn Manor 29
CLASS 1A BOYS SEMIFINALS
York Country Day 57, Berks Christian 46
Lancaster Country Day 41, Greenwood 40
Class 1A Boys Consolation Semifinals
High Point Baptist 58, Lancaster County Christian 38
Conestoga Christian 54, West Shore Christian Academy 50
CLASS 3A BOYS 3rd-PLACE GAME
Steelton-Highspire 60, Lancaster Mennonite 59
CLASS 4A BOYS SEMIFINALS
Bishop McDevitt 62, Kennard-Dale 53
Berks Catholic 51, Middletown 33
Class 4A Boys Consolation Semifinals
Lancaster Catholic 64, Littlestown 49
Northern Lebanon 62, Boiling Springs 54
CLASS 5A BOYS SEMIFINALS
Milton Hershey 75, Lower Dauphin 68
William Penn 84, Northeastern 80 (OT)
Class 5A Boys Upper Bracket Consolation Semifinals
Lampeter-Strasburg 62, Garden Spot 53
Hershey 69, Greencastle-Antrim 59
Class 5A Boys 9th-Place Consolation Semifinals
Shippensburg 53, Ephrata 37
New Oxford 71, Conrad Weiser 48