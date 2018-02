× IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day

IHOP restaurants are celebrating National Pancake Day.

Today, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., you can enjoy a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes and donate to help children battling critical illnesses.

Every stack served helps IHOP reach their goal of raising $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations.

The limit is one offer per guest and dine-in only.

For more information, you can visit IHOP’s website here.