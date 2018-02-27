× Lehigh University faculty votes to rescind Trump’s honorary degree

BETHLEHEM, Lehigh County — Faculty members at Lehigh University voted Tuesday to rescind the honorary degree the school bestowed on President Donald Trump in 1988, according to a WFMZ-TV report.

With 76 percent of the university’s faculty responding on an online ballot, 83 percent voted in favor of revoking the degree, the WFMZ report said.

Some faculty members have been pushing Lehigh’s Board of Trustees to rescind the degree. Two weeks ago, nearly 50 of the school’s 471 faculty members approved a motion to hold an electronic vote for the entire faculty to weigh in on the issue. Those who were pushing for the degree to be rescinded said Trump’s behavior goes against the character and standards of the Lehigh community.

Last October, the Board of Trustees decided to take no action after a petition with 35,000 signatures calling for the degree to be rescinded was presented to the board.

Lehigh officials told WFMZ the results learned Tuesday afternoon will be conveyed to the Board of Trustees.