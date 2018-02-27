× Lititz man accused of consuming beer while driving through school zone

LITITZ, Lancaster County — A 69-year-old Lititz man is facing a charge of driving under the influence after he was seen drinking a beer while driving his car through a school zone Monday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The incident happened Monday at 2:52 p.m., police say. An officer who was assisting with a school crossing near an elementary school was approached by a witness who reported seeing a man driving in the area of the school while drinking a beer.

The officer investigated the report, located the vehicle, and determined that its driver, Daniel Louis Barkume, of Whitetail Path, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Barkume was transported to NLCRPD headquarters, where a breath test was administered, police say.

The results of the test showed Barkume had a blood alcohol content level of 0.255 percent, which is over the legal limit.