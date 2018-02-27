Milder on Tuesday with plentiful sunshine

MILD WITH PLENTY OF SUN: Plenty of sunshine and mild weather is ahead for Tuesday with high pressure in full control. The morning starts clear with a bit of a chill. Expect temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The rest of the day brings plenty of sunshine, and it’s a bit milder of a day too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 50s. Skies stay mostly clear through much of the night. Clouds start to filter in close to daybreak. Temperatures fall into the middle to upper 30s. Wednesday brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase fast during the early morning as the next storm system approaches. Skies are mostly cloudy by the afternoon, but a few showers should hold off until the evening hours. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: It’s a return to damp conditions for the first couple days of March. There’s likely some dry time to start on Thursday after a couple overnight showers, but rain should return by the midday hours. Temperatures are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Steady rain is possible through the night, so we’ll have to monitor flooding potential. The good news is that there’s been dry days leading up to this to allow the saturated ground to recover a bit. Friday is a chillier day, and the shower chances linger. Afternoon temperatures are in the lower 40s. It’s breezy too, helping add to the chilly feel.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: ​The weekend looks much brighter, and temperatures are near to a bit above average for this time of year. There’s partly sunny skies on Saturday, with breezy conditions. Temperatures are in the middle 40s. There’s more sunshine on Sunday. Readings reach the middle 40s again. Monday is still dry with plenty of sunshine as well. It’s a touch milder, with readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

Have a great Tuesday!