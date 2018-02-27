× Penguins acquire Derick Brassard in three-team trade

PITTSBURGH– The Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for another title run.

The team has completed a three-team trade that netted them former Ottawa Senator F Derick Brassard.

Pittsburgh also acquired F Vincent Dunn, F Tobias Lindberg, and a third round pick in this year’s NHL Draft.

The rest of the trade includes the Vegas Golden Knights acquiring F Ryan Reaves and a fourth round pick, while the Senators brought in D Ian Cole, G Filip Gustavsson, a first round pick in this year’s draft and a third round pick in next year’s draft.

Brassard, 30, is the real prize of the deal, and was playing well for a Senators’ team that is the third-worst in the league.

So far, Brassard has totaled 38 points on 18 goals and 20 assists this season.

He will look to add scoring depth to a Penguins’ team that is one of the most talented at the top, as it is led by C Sidney Crosby and F Evgeni Malkin.

Currently third in the Metropolitan Division, the Penguins are hoping this move puts them over the top.