Penn State ranked 3rd in the NCAA in average attendance last season, school says

UNIVERSITY PARK — An average of 106,707 Penn State fans packed Beaver Stadium during the 2017 season — an increase of 6,450 fans per game and the third-highest average attendance in the NCAA, the school reported Tuesday.

Last season’s average attendance is the highest at Penn State since 2009, when the Nittany Lions averaged 107,008 fans per game. The No. 3 ranking is the highest since 2010, when Penn State’s average crowd of 104,234 also ranked third in the NCAA.

The increase in attendance figures goes against the national trend, which saw FBS schools average a decline of 1,409 fans last season.

The Beaver Stadium record crowd of 110,823 for Penn State’s 42-13 victory over Michigan on Oct. 21 certainly helped Penn State’s average.

The Nittany Lions have gone undefeated at home in back-to-back seasons. It’s the first time they’ve accomplished that feat since 1985 and 1986.

“Penn State has the nation’s most passionate and enthusiastic fans and the game day experience in and around Beaver Stadium is unrivaled,” said Phil Esten, Deputy Director of Athletics, in a press release announcing the attendance numbers. “Penn State Football is resisting national trends due to our great alumni and fans and the unified collaboration between numerous units within Penn State Athletics, including Marketing, Strategic Communications, Creative Services, Ticketing Services and Football and our partners at IMG Learfield Ticketing Solutions.”