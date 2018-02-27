× Pennsylvania Dept. of Corrections halts sale of prison work boots after fatal attack on guard

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has halted the sale of work boots in all prison commissaries after the attack of a corrections officer by an inmate who was wearing them, according to an Associated Press report.

Sgt. Mark Baserman died Monday of injuries sustained in the attack. The inmate allegedly knocked him to the floor and kicked him in the head.

The Corrections Department said Tuesday that administrators are now weighing how to deal with prisoners whose jobs require heavy boots. They say inmates may be required to store the footwear at job sites.

The agency says sales were stopped last week after a meeting between administrators and employees at the state prison in Somerset, where the beating occurred.

Pennsylvania for years has allowed inmates to buy work boots.