Student accused of making social media threats against CYSD has been charged

YORK COUNTY — The Central York Middle School student who allegedly made social media threats that led to the closure of all schools within the Central York School District for three days has been charged, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

A juvenile allegation was filed Tuesday, charging the 13-year-old juvenile with 15 felony counts of terroristic threats. The allegation includes multiple counts for each school in the district, the Office says.

Under the Juvenile Act of Pennsylvania, the above offenses do not meet the statutory criteria as an adult criminal offense.

This story will be updated.