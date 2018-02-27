York woman accused of attacking boyfriend with knives

YORK — A York woman faces charges after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend with a number of knives on Saturday afternoon, the York Daily Record reports.

The incident occurred inside and outside of 38-year-old Janice Fisher’s apartment, located in the 100 block of North George Street.

The victim told police that he and his girlfriend, Fisher, got into an argument which resulted in her grabbing a knife and chasing after him. Whenever the victim would take a knife away from Fisher, she would retrieve another, according to the York-based newspaper.

A witness, who originally called police to report the domestic disturbance, said that the victim ran out of the apartment door with blood on his arm. The witness then yelled for Fisher to put the knife down — she then went back inside.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim and saw that he was suffering from stab wounds and cuts to his body, the York Daily Record says. The victim was treated at York Hospital’s emergency room.

Fisher is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault, court documents state.